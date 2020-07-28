Alia Bhatt is all hearts for a monochrome snap shared by Pooja Bhatt of them with Mahesh Bhatt; Throwback Pic

Alia Bhatt happily poses in a monochrome snap uploaded by Pooja Bhatt with Mahesh Bhatt. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most profitable actresses in the Bollywood industry currently. The actress began her acting career in the 2012 film Student of the Year and has gone on to appear in many successful films since then. She has given impeccable performances in movies like Gully Boy, Highway, Udta Punjab and many more. The actress who is currently staying indoors due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic is an avid user on social media.

Most recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared an Instagram story in which her sister Pooja Bhatt tagged her. It was a monochrome snap of them along with Mahesh Bhatt. The throwback picture showcased the sisters cuddled up near their father Mahesh Bhatt looking happy as ever with a wide smile on their faces. Sharing the picture, on her stories, the actress captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Here is Alia Bhatt's post:

Alia Bhatt has been also sharing other throwback pictures on her Instagram. Recently, she put a childhood picture of herself, looking cute as ever. With her hair tied up, she looks adorable. She captioned the image, “Spread some love” with a heart emoticon.

On a professional front, Alia Bhatt has a couple of projects lined up. She will be starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in ‘Sadak 2’. She will also be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be making her entry in the south Indian film industry with RRR.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Hrithik are bowled over by Alia Bhatt’s childhood PHOTO & so are we

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×