Alia Bhatt is all praises for mother Soni Razdan’s new song ‘Ae Savere’

shares a close bond with her mother Soni Razdan. The pretty actress never misses any chance of praising her mother’s achievement. And today also she did the same. The veteran actress has featured in the music video of a new song titled ‘Ae Savere’. The song is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan and Archana Kamath Hegdekar. The duo has also composed the music. The lyrics in Hindi and Kashmiri are written by Sunayana Kachroo. The song has been released today.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the Raazi actress wrote, “Love you mommy. What a lovely song.” The post also has a still from the song. It features Soni clad in a grey shawl and she is standing near a tree watching. To note, the veteran actress is essaying the role of actor Taha Shah Badussha’s mother. ANI quoted her saying, “The song was an emotional roller-coaster ride for me. Taha and I got on like a house on fire. He’s a wonderful young man, very sweet and it was lovely working with him those two days. I kept thinking if I’d had a son I would have loved him to be like this boy.”

The song is set in Kashmir. It takes you through a journey of how a mother and her son come back to Kashmir to bid a final adieu to their husband and father. The song shows beautiful scenes of the valley.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, Soni Razdan was recently in the film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film also starred and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The actress essayed the role of Arjun’s mother.

