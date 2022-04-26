Alia Bhatt is all set to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi this weeknight; Shares captivating VIDEO

Alia Bhatt just took to her Instagram space and shared her weeknight plans with her followers. The actress is all set to watch her new release Gangubai Kathiawadi tonight. Yes, you read that right. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial released in theatres on the 25th of February, and it has started streaming on an OTT platform from tonight, on the 26th of April. Sharing her plans, Alia posted a captivating video on her Instagram space.

Some time back, Alia took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a new reel for her fans. The video started with a buffer and a couple of words that read, “Gangu loading,” which then changes to ‘loaded’. The actress is seen seated inside a car, as she stares at a full moon. The video then quickly changes to a quick montage of pictures showcasing the sky. One can see the moon change its shape from being a crescent moon to a full moon. Towards the end, we see Alia turning to the camera and smiling.

Sharing this video, the actress captioned the post, “Movie night in (crescent moon emoji) #GangubaiKathiawadi streaming on Netflix (popcorn emoji) (white heart emoji)”.

Here’s a screengrab from Alia’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has quite a few interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Brahmastra where she will be collaborating with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time. Apart from this, she also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Furthermore, she will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. Recently, she also announced her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone where she will be seen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

