Alia Bhatt is all smiles with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as they pose together post a workout; See pic

Alia Bhatt treats fans with a beautiful pic with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and it is unmissable.

is not just an avid social media user but also a fitness icon for the youth. The diva is often seen sharing beautiful pics of herself on social media and doesn’t leave a chance to dish out some fitness goals by posting her workout glimpses on her Instagram handle. While each of her Instagram posts is a treat for the fans, the Student of the Year actress gave her fans a double treat lately as she shared a new pic with her best friend forever Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

In the pic, Alia was seen posing with Akansha in a gym and were seen flaunting their flawless smile. The Guilty actress was seen leaning on the Raazi star’s shoulder which spoke volumes about their equation. Besides, one can’t miss out their no make up as they posed together for the camera. Apparently, this pic was clicked post a strenuous workout and the ladies looked worn out but happy and cute.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent pic with her best friend forever Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Instagram:

Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau , Amitabh Bachchan and . Besides, Alia is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and is also a part of ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

