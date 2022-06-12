Alia Bhatt is all smiles with mom Soni Razdan & sister Shaheen Bhatt as the trio pose in London; PIC

Alia Bhatt is in London for the past couple of weeks as she is shooting for her Hollywood debut, The Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The Dear Zindagi actress keeps sharing pictures and videos from London and those are proof of the fun time she is having there. Well, today Alia’s mom Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her posing with both her daughters Alia and Shaheen. The trio seem to be enjoying their time at a restaurant in London.

In the picture that Soni Razdan shared we can see Alia Bhatt looking pretty as she is dressed in black attire with a plunging neckline. She has tied her hair in a bun and can be seen wearing golden hoops. She is sitting beside Shaheen Bhatt who is flaunting her cute dimples as she is dressed in a denim jacket. Then sits Soni who looks classy in a leopard print shirt. The ladies make for a lovely picture. Sharing this snap Soni wrote, “Hello there” with three red heart emojis. Alia took to the comments section and wrote, “Hello mommy”.

Check out Soni Razdan’s post:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 in the presence of her immediate family and close friends. These two set the internet on fire with their lovely wedding pictures. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a host of films in the pipeline. Ranbir has Brahmastra and Shamshera. Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration together. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film arrives in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Whereas, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

