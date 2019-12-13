Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she reunites with her 'cutie patootie' and it's NOT Ranbir Kapoor; Check it out

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story. The actress is sitting near a pond donning a denim jacket.

A few days back, was busy shotting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with . The two were shooting for a special song for the film. The two had returned to Mumbai after the shoot. But Alia and Ranbir were spotted by the paps at Mumbai airport on Thursday afternoon. The two were again heading to shoot for another schedule of Brahmastra. Both of them looked fresh and charged up as the arrived at the airport. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story.

The actress is sitting near a pond donning a denim jacket. The Kalank actress is sitting with her hairstylist Priyanka Borkar and is excited to reunite with her. The two besties are twinning in denim jackets. For the uninitiated, Priyanka is the one behind Alia’s dainty, perky hairstyles that are always the center of attention. The two share a great rapport with each other. She has worked with Alia in many of her films. Sharing a boomerang video with Priyanka, Alia wrote, "Reunited with my cutie patootie." The two look happy posing for the camera.

Check out Alia Bhatt's story here:

Talking about Brahmastra, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and . The movie was scheduled to release this December but got pushed to Summer 2020 and might be delayed even further. Brahmastra is the story of Shiva and Isha. Shiva played by Ranbir can emit fire from his palms and the film’s first part will showcase his journey to find Brahmastra. A while back, Brahmastra’s logo was launched in Prayagraj with 150 drones that lit up the sky.

