Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she tries Shaheen Bhatt’s filter on Instagram; Announces ‘My sister is a filter’

Alia Bhatt is a proud sister she tries her hand on sister Shaheen Bhatt’s special filter on Instagram.

is a dotting sister to Shaheen Bhatt and she has proved it time and again. The Student of the Year actress has been her sister’s biggest cheer leader and doesn’t leave a chance to express how much she is proud of Shaheen. So, after Instagram introduced a special filter on her sister named Shaheen Bhatt’s ‘Note To Self’ filter, Alia made sure to try it out in a selfie and share the big news with her fans on Instagram.

She shared a beautiful picture of herself as she tried out the filter and was seen flaunting her no make-up look. In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a red coloured tank top and had completed her look with open hair locks. She was all smiles and extremely proud while trying Shaheen’s filter and wrote, “My sister is a filter. (Those are words I never thought I’d say).” Interestingly, the Raazi actress also got a special note for herself which read as, “I remind myself even the worst storms pass.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will soon be resuming shooting for SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer magnum opus RRR which also features Ram Charan and in key roles. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. This isn’t all. Alia is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

