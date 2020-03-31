Alia Bhatt is all smiles in this throwback picture while posing with a fan during Kalank promotions

Alia Bhatt flashes her cute smile while posing with a fan during the promotions of Kalank which had released in the year 2019.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are also home quarantined. While some are trying their hands on poetry, some are washing utensils. Everyone has been using this time to discover their hidden talents. is also making the most of her lockdown period just like many other celebs of the Bollywood film industry. Recently, the actress was seen indulging in some extra-curricular work. The Brahmastra actress was using this quarantine period to learn some creative writing skills through some online learning website.

While fans must be definitely missing to see a glimpse of the actress, recently we came across a throwback picture of Alia posing with a fan during the promotions of Kalank. In the picture shared, we can see Alia who looks gorgeous in a sky blue coloured blue Indian dress with the pretty jhumkas and a black bindi is all smiles while posing with a fan who looks elated on getting a picture with the Dear Zindagi actress. Alia has a huge fan following and many look upto her as an inspiration too.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhat has pledged her contribution to not just the PM-Cares Fund but also the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund for COVID 19. The actress also urged people to stay home and safe amidst the nationwide lockdown.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen with for the first time in Brahmastra which has been produced by and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and . Alia will also feature in Sadak 2 co-starring Sanjay Dutt, , and Pooja Bhatt which is directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will then seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and the South movie, RRR.

