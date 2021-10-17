Alia Bhatt is all smiles in this UNSEEN picture as she poses with ‘Darlings’ costar Vijay Varma; PIC

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest actresses of Bollywood and is a ‘national treasure’. Well, we are not saying this but her co-star from her upcoming movie ‘Darlings’ Vijay Verma has called her a ‘national treasure’. Fans love looking at the pictures of Alia and considering the fact that the actress is quite active on her social media handle, there is never a dull time for the fans. Well, this time too fans were treated with an unseen picture of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress as Vijay posted a picture with her from the wrap up party of their film ‘Darlings’.

Vijay Varma was having a Q & A session with his fans on Instagram recently. In that one of his fans asked the actor to post an unseen picture with Alia Bhatt for them. The actor took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with Alia in which Vijay can be seen taking the selfie and Alia is all smiles as she poses with a victory sign. Vijay is dressed in a white tee, whereas, Alia can be seen wearing a black tee. They have several cakes kept in front of them on the table and sharing this picture Vijay wrote, “Shoot wrap of #Darlings with national treasure @aliabhatt.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when she was enjoying her time with her sister and mother, Alia had shared a lovely snap on Instagram in a blue swimsuit and left everyone in awe. The Raazi actress is now back to work in full swing and fans are waiting to see her in Gangubai Kathiawadi next. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release just a day after Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 7, 2022.

