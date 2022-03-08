Alia Bhatt, along with other women, enact Gangubai's famous pose during film's special screening; PICS

Alia Bhatt is trending since the morning after she announced her Hollywood debut. The actress has been getting warm wishes from all corners. Right from celebrities and fans, everyone is praising and lauding her for the achievement. She is all set to make her debut in Hollywood with the Netflix spy thriller film Heart Of Stone. It will also feature actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Tom Harper will be directing Heart of Stone from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the actress was clicked at PVR in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi's special screening was going on for women. She opted for a cream colour short dress which the actress paired with a blazer. Undoubtedly, the actress was looking stunning as she kept her hair tied in a bun. Talking about her makeup, it was also up to the mark. Alia also enacted her famous Gangubai pose with her fans. All were super excited to take a selfie with her.

The actress also obliged them and made sure to join the selfie session. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been getting an overwhelming response from the fans. People are in awe of her performance.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani with Ranveer Singh. With this film, Karan Johar is also returning to direct. The film shooting was going on in New Delhi. It also stars Jaya Bachchan.

