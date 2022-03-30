Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan to come together for a special project; Report

Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan are reportedly coming together for a special project. Yes, you read that right! Alia has been enjoying a wonderful time in her career. Both her latest releases Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR have been massive successes at the box-office. Moreover, she has a rather exciting lineup of projects. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the much-talked-about film Laal Singh Chaddha. And now, both these actors are apparently joining hands to collaborate on a special project.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Aamir and Alia will be sharing screen space in a commercial. This will be the first time the actors will be seen together in a project. It was reportedly shot yesterday, on March 29th at Mumbai’s Filmcity. A source reportedly told the news portal, “It’s a quirky concept and Alia and Aamir look really good together. She was very excited about working with Aamir."

It should be noted that a few days back, Aamir Khan had joined Alia Bhatt and her RRR co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with director SS Rajamouli at a promotional event for the film in Delhi. Aamir even danced on the popular song Naatu Naatu from the movie. While Aamir and Alia have shared the stage, if the reports are to be believed, they will be soon seen sharing screen space as well.

On the film front, Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She also recently announced her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand will star in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and features Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya as well.

