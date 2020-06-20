Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Sadak 2 headed for direct OTT release? Here’s what Mukesh Bhatt has to say

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur teamed up with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt for Sadak 2. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a song shoot remains. Amid this, reports of the film directly releasing on OTT have been coming in. Here’s how co-producer Mukesh Bhatt reacted to it.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, shoots of several films in Bollywood had to suffer. While the theatres remain shut amid the Coronavirus outbreak, certain shooting restrictions have been removed which has allowed any filmmakers to think of resuming work. Speaking of this, , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 has only one song to be shot to call it a wrap on the film and hence, as per a recent report, the film’s team may go on to shoot next month. Also, amid this, there were several reports that Sadak 2 may head for an OTT release.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Mukesh Bhatt, who is co-producing the film, went on to reveal that Alia, Aditya, Pooja, Sanjay and the crew are planning to return to shoots by the first week of July. Amid this, he even revealed that the song had to be shot on Ooty, but now will be shot in film city in Mumbai. Furthermore, reacting to reports of an OTT release of Sadak 2, the co-producer Mukesh Bhatt shared that the film hasn’t been completed yet and they are taking one step at a time.

Talking about the OTT release of Alia and Aditya starrer, Mukesh Bhatt said, “How can one plan an OTT or theatrical release when the film is not even ready? Once the shoot is complete, we will begin post-production. We will cross each hurdle as and when it comes.” Furthermore revealing that Alia, Aditya and others will shoot the song in Mumbai, he said, “We got the go-ahead from Film City yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon determine the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song.”

Meanwhile, Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film that starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Jishu Sengupta apart from Alia, Aditya, Pooja and Sanjay. Portions of the film have been shot in Ooty. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after a long time and it is the first collaboration between him and his daughter, Alia Bhatt.

