Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from the sets of Brahmastra will leave you intrigued

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra may be months away from release, but the film has garnered some intense buzz on social media with fans keeping an eye out for any updates. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few photos from the film's set with lead actor and it was indeed a delight for fans who dug deeper and got some more unseen photos from the sets. While initially it was believed that only Ranbir and Big B were a part of this schedule, looks like Alia also shot extensively with the two cast members.

In an unseen photo, Alia can be seen in between a scene with Big B and it has definitely left fans intrigued on Twitter. Shared by a Twitter user, the photo shows Amitabh Bachchan and Alia shooting for a closeup shot as the camera is right over Alia's shoulder. The actress can be seen in a blue kurti whereas Big B is in an olive jacket. The fan who shared this unseen picture on Twitter wrote, "Is that #Brahmastra in BigB's hands?!"

Well, we guess only time will tell that. But for now, check out the photo below:

We also came across some intense photos of Ranbir and Amitabh in the middle of a scene. Check out the photos below and let us know what you think of Brahmastra in the comments below:

