Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday shower praise on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: ‘Couldn’t recommend it enough’

Laapataa Ladies, that released on March 1, 2024 is garnering lot of praises on social media. The Aamir Khan production and Kiran Rao directorial made its OTT release recently and the social media is flooded with amazing reviews for the film.

Now, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have reviewed Laapataa Ladies and called it ‘a beautiful film.’

Alia Bhatt praises Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Alia took to her Instagram stories on May 1 to share her thoughts on Kiran Rao's directorial. Sharing a poster of the film from Aamir Khan Production's official Instagram handle, Alia congratulated the film’s team. She wrote that she had a wonderful time at the movies. Tagging the actors Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastava, Alia mentioned that they have her ‘heart’. Tagging Kiran Rao, she exclaimed, “Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances by the entire cast.”

Kiran Rao has also shared Alia Bhatt’s review on her Instagram stories and thanked her.

Ananya Panday says she ‘couldn’t recommend Laapataa Ladies enough’

Ananya Panday also shared her views on Laapataa Ladies. She took to her Instagram stories on May 1 and shared film’s poster saying it is trending on number 1 position. Ananya wrote, “This one’s a real delight (with puppy eye and heart emojis) couldn’t recommend it enough.

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan shower praises on Kiran Rao directorial

Earlier, Salman Khan also reviewed the Kiran Rao directorial. He wrote, “Wah wah Kiran (Bravo, Kiran). I really enjoyed it n so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? (When will you work with me)”.

Varun Dhawan also loved Laapataa Ladies and praised the performances of the cast of the film and wrote, “So well performed by each and every cast member loved everything about it @aafilms.official.”

About Laapataa Ladies

The film is based on a story of two brides who get swapped on a train. As the story progresses, they eventually discover themselves as an individual.

Made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The cast of Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Alia is all ready to make her debut in the YRF spy universe. The film is yet untitled and will go on floors soon while Ananya will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

