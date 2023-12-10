Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield’s interaction from Red Sea Film Fest goes viral; fans manifest their movie

Alia Bhatt, amid a bustling year filled with multiple releases and brand endorsements, recently graced the esteemed Red Sea International Film Festival. The event drew global personalities from various corners of the world. A viral moment captured Alia exchanging greetings with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield, sparking excitement among fans. The crossover ignited fan imaginations, leading them to manifest a movie starring this dynamic duo.

Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield interact at Red Sea International Film Festival

Alia Bhatt treated her Instagram followers to a captivating reel featuring highlights from her visit to the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The video offered glimpses of her striking poses in elegant outfits for the grand event, engaging with fans, and snippets from her 'In-Conversation' sidebar section.

A particularly noteworthy moment captured Alia and Andrew Garfield exchanging smiles and handshakes. Alia adorned a stylish gray strapless gown with intricate 3D flower embroidery, while Andrew looked dapper in a black suit. Have a look!

Fan reactions to Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield’s meeting

The fans were swift to notice this special moment, and it rapidly gained traction on social media, eliciting joy from enthusiasts who were delighted to witness their favorite stars interact. One fan found the crossover particularly intriguing, stating, “Multiverse of madness just got real.”

Advertisement

Another enthusiast went on to manifest a movie collaboration, expressing, “Aww, the way they were smiling, manifesting them in a Hollywood movie.” Yet another fan eagerly requested, “A Hollywood movie, please.” An admirer playfully exclaimed, “She looks good with everyone like I need this to happen NOW,” hinting at the potential on-screen chemistry between the pair.

During her interview at the film festival, Alia delved into significant milestones in both her personal and professional life. She recounted her audition and the experience of working on her debut film, Student of the Year. Alia also reminisced about her initial meeting with Ranbir Kapoor, shared insights into working with Shah Rukh Khan, and discussed her latest Bollywood release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh.

As for her upcoming projects, Alia is gearing up for her role in Jigra, an intense thriller scheduled for release on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets loudest cheers at Red Sea Film Festival as she delivers Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue