Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma urge fans to not abandon their pets amid COVID 19; Say ‘Keep them safe with you’

As coronavirus outbreak has led to several speculations regarding pets, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have been rooting for the fur babies and urged people to keep them safe instead of abandoning them.
5285 reads Mumbai
News,alia bhatt,Anushka Sharma,COVID 19Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma urge fans to not abandon their pets amid COVID 19; Say ‘Keep them safe with you’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While the world is battling the novel coronavirus, there have been speculations about the virus being spread by our pets which has further intensified the situations. In fact, there have been reports about many pet owners abandoning and even killing their fur babies for fear of infection. However, Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have come forward to root for pets amid the outbreak. The divas have urged fans not to leave their pets in this crisis situation and instead look after them and keep them safe.

Alia even shared a post on social media and emphasised that there is no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection for humans. Furthermore, she urged the pet owners to maintain good hygiene and asked them to wash hands before and after handling their pets. “If you’re sick avoid direct contact with them. But please keep your animals. Love them. Care for them. With everything going on in the world around us we could all do with some extra love from our furry faced companions,” she added.

On the other hand, Anushka called the abandoning of pets an inhuman act and requested the pet parents not to do so especially during these times of crisis. She asserted, “Please take care of them and keep them safe with you.” Meanwhile, the divas have also been urging fans to stay home and practice self quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a look at Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharm’s posts as they root for pets:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement