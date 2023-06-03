Alia Bhatt and baby Raha’s Saturday plans include spending time with aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan-WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been over the moon since they welcomed their baby girl Raha last year. Since then, both actors have been juggling their work as well as their personal lives simultaneously. While they have their work commitments, they ensure they spend maximum time with their daughter Raha. On Saturday evening, the paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt as she paid a visit to her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia was seen arriving with baby Raha in her arms.

Alia Bhatt takes Raha to visit Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Alia Bhatt is seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms. They are both seen twinning in white outfits as they arrived at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house. Alia looked simply beautiful in a full-sleeved, easy-breezy white gown, and was seen hiding her baby girl’s face as she entered the building. The video was also posted with an emoji over baby Raha’s face. Raha’s nanny followed Alia Bhatt and her little one. Check out the video below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. They have kept her away from the public eye, and in January this year, they had an interaction with the paparazzi, during which they showed her Raha’s picture. Ranbir and Alia later requested the photographers to follow no-picture policy and urged them not to click Raha’s pictures when she is spotted outside.

Meanwhile, on Kareena Kapoor Khan's podcast What Women Want, her cousin Ranbir Kapoor spoke about this, and said that he and Alia want Raha to have a normal upbringing. "Raha should not grow up and after 4-5 years say, ‘Why are they (paps) not clicking me?’ She should not be saying that also! What if she comes one day and says, ‘See how much Jeh and Taimur get clicked! Mere toh koi photos he nahi le raha,'" said Ranbir.

