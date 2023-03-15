Alia Bhatt and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor serve friendship goals in this UNSEEN pic from RaAlia's reception

Alia Bhatt is currently in one of the best phases of her life ever since she stepped into motherhood. The actress recently resumed working for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The last song schedule of the film was remaining which was shot in Kashmir. Today is Alia’s birthday and social media is buzzing with lovely wishes for the actress. Her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared an unseen picture of her with the actress from her wedding reception with Ranbir Kapoor.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt with an unseen picture

Taking to her Instagram handle, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared an unseen picture of her and Alia Bhatt from the actress’ wedding reception with Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, both girls are sitting on the couch in front of each other. The Highway star looks beautiful in her silver short dress. She has left her hair open and completed her look with black heels. She is sitting in front of her friend holding her hands. She is dressed in a shimmery gown and both friends are serving major friendship goals.

Check out her post:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has resumed work post her maternity break. After giving birth to her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress has decided to spend quality time with her daughter Raha. She resumed work recently as she shot for the last song schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. This film is directed by Karan Johar who has sat in the director’s chair after almost 7 years. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Birthday: Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘Raha’s beautiful mom’; Kareena Kapoor calls her ‘best actress ever’