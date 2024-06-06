Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha donning same hairstyle in UNSEEN pic is winning hearts on the Internet

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy paying back-to-back visits at their under-construction Bandra bungalow which is reportedly aiming for a Diwali inauguration this year. During one of their recent visits, their daughter Raha Kapoor accompanied them and what caught the internet’s eyes were Alia and Raha’s hairstyle twinning with each other.

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor's unseen picture goes viral

In a click that recently surfaced on the internet, the actress and her munchkin can be seen in their hair tied at the back, and no wonder they looked like a bigger and smaller versions of each other. While the baby wore a white floral-printed co-ord set, Alia Bhatt can be seen in a long striped shirt with casual pants. See their pic here:-

When will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt move to their new house?

An old report in Hindustan Times suggested that the Kapoor family is planning to move to their new residence around late October or early November. They reported that the ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done and it’s just finishing what is left. Their source added, “In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year”.

Advertisement

The report further revealed that the entire Kapoor family is invested in the construction and somebody among them including Neetu Kapoor is always doing up and down inspecting the progress of the bungalow. “The bungalow holds an emotional significance to the family… Ranbir and Alia have made sure they take time out from their busy schedule and check the work status… Alia is now busy overlooking the decor of the place”, the source concluded.

On Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Last seen in blockbuster Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and more. He further has his much-awaited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s sequel Animal Park in his kitty. Furthermore, Ranbir will soon start rolling for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out with daughter Raha to see their under-construction house; trio visits site in new car