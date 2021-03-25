Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned by Mumbai Court in Gangubai Kathiawadi case

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's legal problems doesn’t seem to end. Both Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been asked to be present in the court.

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has already released and it is getting great reviews from fans. The film, which stars in the lead role, has been in legal trouble ever since the makers have released the first poster of the film. Babuji Shah, who claims to be Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adopted son, had filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction restraining order against Gangubai Kathiawadi makers and Mafia Queens of Mumbai author Hussain Zaidi, but it was dismissed by the Bombay Civil Court.

In the recent development, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adopted son has claimed that the film has shown his family in a wrong way and it is also factually incorrect. He has also filed a petition in this regard. The Mumbai Court has now summoned actress Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and writer-journalist Hussain Zaidi and asked them to be present in the court on May 21, 2021. In the film, Alia is playing the role of a brothel owner and a matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

However, there has been no reaction on summon either by Alia or Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The biographical crime drama has been co-produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali himself. It was earlier scheduled to be released in September 2020 but that could not happen because of the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now slated to release on July 30.

Coming back to the film, the shooting was stopped midway after Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for COVID 19. But now he has been tested negative and the shooting will resume soon.

