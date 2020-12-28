Alia Bhatt and her best friend Akansha Ranjan spend 2020's last Monday unwinding together; See Photo

Alia Bhatt revealed she spent her Monday evening with BFF Akansha Ranjan. The duo stepped out wearing sweatshirts for their catch up sessions.

We have entered the finale week of 2020 and we are nothing but grateful to have survived this difficult year. While we are counting our blessings, began the last week of the year with her BFF Akansha Ranjan. The Brahmastra star revealed her Monday evening scenes on her Instagram Stories. The two actresses were seen sporting sweatshirts as they posed for boomerang. Alia looked adorable in a light blue full-sleeved outfit and tied her hair back. She completed her OOTD with a pair of huge looped earrings and a sling bag.

Meanwhile, the Guilty star sported a white sweatshirt and let her hair down for her evening out with Alia. She flashed her contagious smile for the camera. Alia shared the boomerang video with the caption, "Honey bunning", adding a honey pot emoji and tagging Akansha on the post.

Check out Alia's latest photo ft BFF Akansha below:

Alia recently left everyone talking when she joined the Kapoor family for their annual Christmas lunch. The actress joined beau and was seen snuggling in the family picture. The big happy family picture also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Taimur Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Adaar Jain and Karisma Kapoor, to name a few. On the work front, Alia has a slew of projects in the pipeline. While she was last seen in Sadak 2, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir. She is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in RR Rajamouli's RRR.

Credits :Instagram

