Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan receive invitation to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The 93rd Academy Awards have been pushed by two months owing to the COVID 19 pandemic and will be held on April 25, 2021. On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended invites to Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan along with 819 others to join them as members.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the names of 819 artists and executives from across nations who have been invited to join them as members ahead of the Academy awards to be held on April 25, 2021. Among the 819 names, and are the Bollywood stars who have received the invitation from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join them as members. If Hrithik and Alia accept the invite by The Academy, they will join 819 others in voting for the upcoming Oscar awards in 2021.

As per the Academy website, Hrithik and Alia have been selected from Bollywood actors while others like costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, casting director Nandini Shrikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal also have been extended invitations to join the Academy this year to vote for the upcoming Oscars. Academy President David Rubin said in a statement, “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”

On the announcement on the website, with Alia’s name, the name of her films Raazi and Gully Boy was mentioned. On the other hand, with Hrithik Roshan, his film Super 30 and Jodhaa Akbar found mentions. For the upcoming Oscar in 2021, Alia and Hrithik along with 819 invitees will be voting, if they accept the invite to join the Academy class of 2020. Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said, “We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards.” Apart from Hrithik and Alia, in international actors, Ana De Armas (Knives Out), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) have also been invited. Directors Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Ari Aster (Midsommar), Terence Davies (The House of Mirth), and more have also been invited by the Academy to vote.

The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 25, 2021, and their date was pushed owing to the current Coronavirus crisis across the globe. Meanwhile, Alia’s film Gully Boy in 2019 was also India’s official entry to Oscars last year. However, it could not make the final cut. On the work front, Alia recently announced the OTT release of Sadak 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, she also has co-starrer Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film was among the blockbusters of 2019. His other 2019 release was Super 30.

