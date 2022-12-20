Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor cheer for Varun Dhawan as he CONFIRMS Citadel's Indian installment
Varun Dhawan is all set to headline the Indian installment of Citadel. Check out how his co-stars Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the announcement.
Varun Dhawan is set to headline the Indian installment of the Prime Video science-fiction series Citadel. This marks the JugJugg Jeeyo actor's digital debut. The Russo Brothers, who created the original show, earlier today, shared the first look at Varun’s character on social media. Raj and DK, known for creating the hit web series, The Family Man, will serve as showrunners and directors on the upcoming show. Varun's sci-fi series is all set to begin filming in January, next year.
Varun Dhawan confirms Citadel's India installment
Taking to Instagram, The Russo Brother wrote: "We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023.” In the picture, Varun looked handsome as ever as he can be seen dressed in a black T-shirt and brown jacket. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Citadel will be set in the 90s in India. Meanwhile, Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead will premiere on Prime Video next year.
Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor's react to Varun Dhawan's Citadel announcement
Soon after Varun's announcement, his fans couldn't keep calm and shared excitement in the comments section. His industry friends and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the actor's Citadel announcement. The newly turned mother shared Dhawan's look and wrote: "This huge! Killing it you guys." While Janhvi added a fire emoji sticker.
Varun Dhawan expresses excitement on Citadel
Talking about Citadel, Varun said in a statement that it is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. "To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career," he said. The actor added that he has been a big fan of the Russo Brothers’ work and he is beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and he can’t wait to begin the shooting of Citadel.
