Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR to receive their HCA awards through mail after RRR’s big win; See Pics

Pan-India film RRR was one of the biggest hits of last year. This film starred Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film not only broke box office records but also paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. Last week the SS Rajamouli helmed film won big at the Hollywood Critics Association Award show which was held last week. The film won awards for Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Original Song for their popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’. From the team, Ram Charan was present at the award show and came ahead to receive the award. Today, the official Twitter handle of HCA shared the awards which they will be sending across for Alia and Jr NTR.

Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR to receive awards for RRR

The official Twitter handle of the Hollywood Critics Association Award shared several pictures of the awards won by the team of RRR. The trophies had engraved plates with the names of each of the actors in the film including Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt who were not present at the award show. The official page of HCA addressed all the supporters and fans of RRR and revealed that they will be sending the awards of the actors next week. They also thanked the fans for their love and support.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt was enjoying her maternity break after giving birth to her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. But now the actress has resumed shooting for a song sequence of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress had wrapped the film last year before she went on her maternity break. Karan Johar will be returning to the director’s chair after almost 7 years of hiatus. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

