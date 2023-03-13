Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar express excitement over RRR and Elephant Whisperer's historic Oscar win; See post

It is a historic day for India today and every Indian is jumping with joy after India won big at the Oscars. Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Film and RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. Social media has been buzzing with pride for the win and along with fans a lot of Bollywood actors too are expressing their happiness on social media. The latest ones to share their joy are Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar who cannot stop praising the team of RRR and Elephant Whisperers.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar cheer for the Indian Oscar winners

In her first story, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Guneet Monga and the team of Elephant Whisperers beaming with pride as they hold their Oscar award. Sharing this picture Alia wrote, “uff What a visual! Historic! Congratulations @guneetmonga and the whole team!! @theelephantwhisperers.” In the next story, she shared a still from the RRR’s song Naatu Naatu and wrote, “Aaaaaaaaahhhh”. For the unversed, even Alia was a part of this film. Karan Johar on the other hand too took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from Naatu Naatu and wrote, “Historic!!!! OMG!! I was jumping on my bed!!! So so so proud…So so so proud of you all…” He even expressed happiness over the win of Elephant Whisperers team and shared his love and respect for Guneet.

Check out the post:

Priyanka Chopra cheers for the winners

Priyanka Chopra too took to her Instagram handle to cheer for both RRR and Elephant Whisperer team. She shared a clip from the live stream of 95th Academy Awards where both the teams went up to the stage to receive their respective awards.

