Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif get clicked at Zoya Akhtar’s house; Is Jee Le Zaraa finally happening? See PICS

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were clicked outside Zoya Akhtar’s house last evening, Saturday, January 28. The actresses were photographed by the paparazzi as they made their way out of the filmmaker’s house. This makes us wonder if a new film is on its way. Or, Is Farhan Akhtar’s travel film Jee Le Zaraa finally happening?

Last night, Alia and Katrina were clicked by the shutterbugs just as they exited Zoya Akhtar’s house. Both the actors were seen acing the casual yet stylish look like pros. New mommy Alia was seen opting for an all-black look. She wore a black crop top with high-waisted black trousers. She also layered it up with a long black shrug. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she did not have any make up on.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was seen donning a white tee-shirt with blue denim pants. The Tiger 3 actor wrapped up her look with a military-printed jacket. Her hair was simply left open, while she did not sport any makeup.

Both the actors acknowledged the media and smiled at the cameras as the latter clicked them. Alia and Katrina also waved at the cameras as they got inside their respective cars.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s latest photos