Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif get clicked at Zoya Akhtar’s house; Is Jee Le Zaraa finally happening? See PICS
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing screen space in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Read to know more.
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were clicked outside Zoya Akhtar’s house last evening, Saturday, January 28. The actresses were photographed by the paparazzi as they made their way out of the filmmaker’s house. This makes us wonder if a new film is on its way. Or, Is Farhan Akhtar’s travel film Jee Le Zaraa finally happening?
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif at Zoya Akhtar’s house
Last night, Alia and Katrina were clicked by the shutterbugs just as they exited Zoya Akhtar’s house. Both the actors were seen acing the casual yet stylish look like pros. New mommy Alia was seen opting for an all-black look. She wore a black crop top with high-waisted black trousers. She also layered it up with a long black shrug. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she did not have any make up on.
On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was seen donning a white tee-shirt with blue denim pants. The Tiger 3 actor wrapped up her look with a military-printed jacket. Her hair was simply left open, while she did not sport any makeup.
Both the actors acknowledged the media and smiled at the cameras as the latter clicked them. Alia and Katrina also waved at the cameras as they got inside their respective cars.
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s latest photos
About Jee Le Zaraa
Jee Le Zaraa is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated films in recent times. It was announced in 2021 on the day when Farhan Akhtar’s debut directorial Dil Chahta Hai completed 20 years. Jee Le Zaraa will mark Farhan’s return to the director’s seat after his last venture Don 2. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. The road trip movie will have Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti collaborate as writers. The movie will be produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
Last year, Pinkvilla learned that makers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti have roped in Ishaan Khatter to play the male lead in the film. “It’s been a while since Ishaan came onboard for the project, and they are waiting for the right time to make the official announcement. It’s an important role. Meanwhile, full-fledged pre-production work will start next year (2023), closer to the filming date,” informed a source close to the development. While the film has not gone on floors yet, Alia and Katrina’s recent meeting with Zoya definitely gives us hope.
