Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal ace their style game as they get spotted at Mumbai airport: PICS

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport alone, as she jetted off for work commitments. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen together, as they headed for a vacation.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • Alia Bhatt rocked the casual airport look in a printed jacket and denim trousers, on Thursday
  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at the airport, and the couple twinned in black

Bollywood celebrities have not just known for their films and performances, but are also famous for their fashion choices. Along with the red carpet looks and public appearance, one aspect of B'town fashion that earned immense popularity over the last few years is the 'airport' fashion.

Alia Bhatt is one of those popular stars who have always kept her airport lookbook highly relatable yet chic. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, proved that she prefers comfort over style, with her past airport looks. Recently, both Alia and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport around the same time, the netizens can't keep calm. While the Brahmastra actress was spotted alone, Katrina walked in with her hubby, popular actor Vicky Kaushal.

Check out Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's latest airport pictures, below:

 

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport

Alia Bhatt poses for the paps

Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina smiles at the fans

