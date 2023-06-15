Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal ace their style game as they get spotted at Mumbai airport: PICS

Bollywood celebrities have not just known for their films and performances, but are also famous for their fashion choices. Along with the red carpet looks and public appearance, one aspect of B'town fashion that earned immense popularity over the last few years is the 'airport' fashion.

Alia Bhatt is one of those popular stars who have always kept her airport lookbook highly relatable yet chic. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, proved that she prefers comfort over style, with her past airport looks. Recently, both Alia and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport around the same time, the netizens can't keep calm. While the Brahmastra actress was spotted alone, Katrina walked in with her hubby, popular actor Vicky Kaushal.

Check out Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's latest airport pictures, below: