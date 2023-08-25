Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win National Film Awards: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Samantha congratulate

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, the popular Bollywood stars are currently on a high, after winning their first-ever National Film Awards. As reported earlier, Alia and Kriti won the 69th National Film Award for Best Actress, for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. The Hindid film industry won big at the 69th edition of the prestigious awards, solely dedicated to the films censored in 2021. Congratulations are now pouring in for both Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, on social media.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Samantha and others congratulate Alia

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note after she won the first National film award of her career. Alia Bhatt's close friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and others congratulated her by commenting on her post.

"Congratulations!" wrote Deepika, who shares a close bond with Alia. "Richly deserved! phenomenal performance," commented her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer. "Love love love you!!! So proud," wrote Karan Johar. "Congratulations... to many more," commented Anil Kapoor. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, reshared Alia Bhatt's post and wrote: "Congratulations you powerhouse".

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and others congratulate Kriti

Kriti Sanon has also been receiving warm wishes from her friends and colleagues ever since the National Film Awards were announced. Ayushmann Khurrana, her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star took to the post she made after winning the Best Actress award, and commented clap and heart emojis. "Big huge love to you!!!!!! Such a massive honour," commented filmmaker Karan Johar. "Congratulations!" wrote Ranveer Singh.

Tabu, who is sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in The Crew, commented on her post with a bunch of clap emojis. "Wow!!!! Congratulations Kriti," wrote Ananya Panday. "Congratulations dear Mimi! The best!!" commented Shreya Ghoshal, who sang the hit number 'Param Sundari' from Mimi. "Congratulations dear @kritisanon Lots of love," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story.

Kriti and Alia's award-winning performances

As you may know, Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the titular role in Mimi. The Laxman Utekar directorial featured her in the role of an ambitious woman, who agrees to be the surrogate mother for a foreign couple.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, won the prestigious honor for her power-packed performance as the titular character in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The period drama depicted the story of Gangubai, an innocent girl who was sold to a brothel by her boyfriend, and eventually emerges as a powerful figure.

