Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan are giving major 'Like mother, like daughter' vibes in this throwback PHOTO

Throwbacks are a thing and so we are here with an adorable photo of Alia Bhatt with her mommy Soni Razdan. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has us all taking trips down the memory lane with how things were once all good. However, celebrities have been taking this time out to do things they don't get to do otherwise. And among people who have taken to art, reading, and other things, sure tops our list. She has been giving out updates on what has she been up to and she is definitely enjoying her time while away from the shoot, at home, spending her quarantine doing new things, and some old ones.

Since we haven't been getting an inflow of new photos, we came across this adorable throwback photo of the Raazi actress where she is posing with her mother Soni Razdan. If one looks at it closely, it is very easy to spot how they both have this exact same smile, and in fact, they make the phrase 'like mother, like daughter' a bit more real if anything. Alia has always been expressive about her love for her family, and well, this photo is a little reflection of that as well.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photo right here:

On the work front, Alia and 's film Brahmastra is due for a release in December 2020, however, going by the current lockdown and how everything has come to a halt, chances are that the movie might be delayed for the next year, once again. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and and will see in a special cameo. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been getting delayed for a while now and since lovebirds Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time, fans are excited for it to hit the theatres soon.

Credits :Instagram

