Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif wish veteran actress Rekha on her birthday with heartwarming posts

Actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to their Instagram stories to wish the veteran actress Rekha on her birthday. The actress celebrates her 66th birthday today.

The gorgeous divas from Bollywood and Jonas took to their Instagram stories to wish on her birthday today. The actress celebrates her 66th birthday today, and her fans are sending heartfelt wishes on social media. The global icon and stunner Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a beautiful picture with Rekha on her Instagram story. The actress wrote. Happy Birthday Rekha ji. Stay ravishing as ever. Wishing you a wonderful year." The Gully Boy actress also shared a gorgeous picture of with the Umrao Jaan actress on her Instagram story to wish her on her birthday.

The fans and followers of the beautiful actress Rekha have pouring in birthday wishes for her on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities and actors also shared their heart-warming birthday wishes for Rekha on their social media profiles. Actors Urmila Matondkar, Divya Dutta, Vivek Oberoi among others wished the Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress on her 66th birthday with sweet posts. The veteran actress Rekha featured in some blockbuster films like, Umrao Jaan, Khubsoorat, Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi and Phool Bane Angaray among others.

Check out the photos

The fans and followers of the diva are always looking to see her on the big screen. The actress had been often spotted by the shutterbugs at various Bollywood events and award shows. The fans are always delighted to see her latest photos.

Credits :instagram

