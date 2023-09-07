Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ace casual chic style in latest PIC with fan from New York holiday

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the biggest actors in Bollywood right now. They first collaborated on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and fell in love during its filming. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November the same year. They have named Raha.

Ranbir and Alia pose with a fan in NYC

Ranbir and Alia recently took off to New York City to spend some time off together. The two posed with a fan in a NYC street. In the picture, shared by an Instagram page called ranbirkapooruniverse, both the actors are slaying in casual outfits. Ranbir donned a greyish shirt and pants, accompanied by a lovely-looking black cap. He also had a black bag strapped to his back. Alia, on the other hand, wore an oversized white t-shirt with black shades. The two can be seen smiling in front of the camera as they pose with a fan.

Check out the picture:

The couple was recently seen posing with a group of fans in NYC where they wore matching black outfits. Alia Bhatt wore a black jacket over a black top, with matching jeans. She left her hair open, and her makeup was on fleek. Meanwhile, Ranbir was seen in a black tee layered with a matching leather jacket, paired with black pants. Once again, he was seen wearing a beanie.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film met with positive critical response and strong box-office results. She also recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which turned out to be a box-office success. He will be next seen in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. It was originally slated to be released in August but was pushed to December 1st because of pending VFX work.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoy their New York vacay; interact with fans as they exit a restaurant-WATCH