Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy, couple share 'our baby..coming soon'.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Alia revealed she was pregnant by sharing a photo of her scan. The big news left their fans ecstatic and congratulations were in order as millions flooded the comments section to wish the couple.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in 14 April this year. The couple had an intimate wedding celebration at home in the presence of family and close friends. Needless to say, the news has probably left Alia and Ranbir's family, friends and fans over the moon.

Taking to Instagram, Alia's pregnancy announcement photo featured husband Ranbir Kapoor in the frame. In the photo, Alia can be seen lying on the hospital bed, with the lovebirds looking at the screen. She captioned the photo, "Our baby ….. coming soon." While the first photo was of Alia and Ranbir, the second picture featured a lion, a lioness and their cub. Probably a photo that Ranbir clicked on one of the many Safari trips he took with wife Alia Bhatt prior to their wedding.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's pregnancy announcement:

Recently, during the trailer launch of Shamshera, Ranbir spoke about Alia's presence in his life while referring to his famous movie dialogue. Revealing Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Shamshera’s trailer, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Alia had seen the teaser and loved it. She is in London right now, so once she wakes up she will see the trailer.”

He further added, "Films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married. I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than Dal Chawal. Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life."

Here's wishing Alia and Ranbir a hearty congratulations.

