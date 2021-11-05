Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they strike a pose with their staff for Diwali photos.

With the Diwali festivities in full swing, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have treated fans with some mushy PDA photos that have made their fans swoon. The couple stepped out to attend a puja together in their best ethnic outfits and sent their fans into a frenzy. Thanks to social media, we also got our hands on Alia and Ranbir striking a happy pose with their staff for Diwali photos.

In the two photos, both Alia and Ranbir can be seen smiling as they pose with their driver Sunil. Taking to Instagram, he uploaded both the photos and wished his followers a Happy Diwali. Alia can be seen wearing a stylish ethnic and colourful ethnic outfit with jhumkas as she poses with him.

In the second picture, Ranbir can be seen posing with him as he puts his arm around and smiles wide for the camera. Check out Alia and Ranbir's photos below:

On Instagram, Alia shared solo pictures of herself posing with a candle and fairy lights, Alia wrote on Instagram, “Some light… Happy Diwali.” She then shared the photo of herself with Ranbir and wrote, “& some love… Happy Diwali.” In the mushy PDA picture, Ranbir can be seen wrapping his arms around him.

