Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor avoid box office clash between RRR and Shamshera amidst wedding rumours

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the talk of the town due to their alleged December wedding but it’s their films that are making headlines. As per the recent update, Alia’s RRR’s release has got postponed due to which it has averted a clash with Ranbir’s Shamshera.

Bollywood’s lovebirds, and are not just the most talked about couple but also the popular actors in the industry. Reports of their alleged wedding are doing rounds and fans want to know if Alia and Ranbir may be tying the knot this year. Amidst this, the two were supposed to clash at the box office this year with their films RRR and Shamshera. While fans of Alia and Ranbir were gearing to see the lovebirds battling it out at the box office in July 2020, the makers of RRR postponed the release date and averted the clash.

Yes, the official Twitter handle of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR tweeted that the film starring Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and will now hit the screens on January 8, 2021. The release was hence postponed from July 30, 2020, to January 8, 2021, due to which the clash with Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera has been averted. Now, Ranbir and Alia will not be clashing at the box office in July 2020 and fans of the lovebirds can heave a sigh of relief.

RRR’s twitter handle shared, “#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th.” Alia will be seen in a pivotal role of Sita in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus and fans can’t wait to see her in the film.

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, a recent report of Open Magazine has alleged that Ranbir and Alia are all set to get hitched in December 2020 post Brahmastra’s release. The same report even stated that Bhatts and Kapoors have even sent out invites to close ones to lock their dates for December 2020. While reports about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding have come in the past, the RRR actress has always laughed off the rumours. More recently, Alia was spotted attending Ranbir’s cousin’s wedding reception with him and .

