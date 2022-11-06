Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor BLESSED with a baby girl, excited fans say 'Lakshmi has arrived'

Bollywood's most loved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married to each other in April this year after dating for years. The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media within two months of their wedding. Alia dropped an adorable picture with Ranbir from their ultrasound appointment and literally stormed the internet. Just a few minutes ago, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl at H.N Reliance Foundation hospital, Girgaon. The couple is yet to make an official announcement on social media.

The power couple was seen arriving at the hospital earlier today morning. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan too were spotted outside the hospital. The family is on cloud nine as they welcome their little bundle of joy. Alia delivered her munchkin at 12.05 PM. Fans are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir's little one. They have been pouring love on junior Kapoor. They are also seen congratulating the couple on the arrival of their baby girl on social media.

One of the fans wrote, "OMG MASHAALLAH." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir's dream came true." One of the comments also read, "So lakshmi has finally arrived ... Congratulations." Others were seen calling her 'baby Shanaya' while referring to Alia's character from Student of the Year.

