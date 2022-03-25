Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked twinning in the city amid wedding reports; PICS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 25, 2022 06:27 PM IST  |  5.9K
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked twinning in the city amid wedding reports; PICS
Earlier today, reports about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor planning to tie the knot in April this year started doing the rounds. And now, the lovebirds were spotted together in the city. Alia and Ranbir twinned in all-black outfits as they got papped together. 

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s photos: 

alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor papped in the city amid wedding reports 1

alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor papped in the city amid wedding reports 2

