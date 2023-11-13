Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor don coordinated outfits for intimate Diwali at home; see INSIDE pics

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted attending Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali Party. Alia wore a red lehenga with a heavily embellished dupatta while Ranbir looked dapper in a black kurta-pants set. As they celebrated Diwali with their close ones at home, the couple decided to color-coordinate their outfits. See inside pics from their intimate Diwali celebration.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy an intimate Diwali at home

This year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended a couple of Diwali parties in B-town. However, on the day of the festival, they decided to spend the night with their close ones and their baby daughter Raha. As the couple enjoyed their Diwali at home, we got hold of some inside pics.

Taking to Instagram, one of their team members dropped multiple pictures with the couple. In the pics, Alia and Ranbir can be seen wearing pink colored outfits. The Gully Boy actress wore a tiny bindi and flaunted her million-dollar smile. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star looked impressive in his traditional wear as he posed for the camera.

Take a look:

The person close to the celebs also posted a selfie with veteran actress and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor. She looked pretty in her classic blow-dried hair and a pair of pearl earrings which she wore with her gray-hued outfit.

Take a look:

A picture with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt was also posted on Instagram by the same man. She smiled bright and looked beautiful in her velvet blue suit which she paired with a floral print organza dupatta in the same color.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

After dropping two projects, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone, Alia is filming for Jigra which she is also co-producing.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

After the success of his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor earlier this year, Ranbir started filming for his upcoming action thriller film Animal. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri and is expected to be released on December 1.

