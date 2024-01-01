Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embrace the new year with their precious daughter Raha; see vacay PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying a vacation with their daughter Raha Kapoor. They are celebrating the festive season at a beautiful beach destination.

Recently, Alia shared a series of pictures that captured the fun they had on New Year's Day with her husband-actor and their daughter.

Alia Bhatt shares vacay pictures featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Raha

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt dropped pictures of herself, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and a little glimpse of her daughter Raha Kapoor enjoying the festive season in their way.

In the first picture, Ranbir can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's cheek. The couple can be seen enjoying at a club. The third picture gives a glimpse of their daughter waving at the camera with the sea background.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some happy new year to you all." Have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha’s face for the first time on Christmas

While attending the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch, Alia and Ranbir posed with their daughter Raha for paparazzi pictures. The little munchkin looked adorable wearing a white frock with red shoes. Her hair was tied in ponytails and adorned with cute clips.

Advertisement

Soon after her pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans started pointing out her striking resemblance to Ranbir’s late father and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Speaking more about Raha, the couple welcomed her in November 2022. On Raha’s first birthday, Alia wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

Work front

Work-wise, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. It also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She is also co-producing the film with Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt holds Raha in her arms; spotted with Ranbir Kapoor as they head for New Year vacay-VIDEO