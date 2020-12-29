Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy Jaipur trip with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan & Riddhima; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan have shared a few glimpses from their recent Jaipur trip on their social media handles. Check out the pictures here.

Bollywood most-loved couple and have recently jetted off to Jaipur. The duo has recently celebrated Christmas with their families in Mumbai. Now, it seems like the couple along with their families have headed to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year. On Tuesday morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport with the Barfi actor’s mother , sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara. Now as they are already in Jaipur, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Alia have been sharing a few glimpses from their trip.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt and her mom Soni Razdan have shared a similar video clip of a bonfire. It looks like they are enjoying a cosy bonfire party as the weather in Jaipur is quite freezing now. In the morning, while leaving for Jaipur, Riddhima took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her from the flight and wrote, “New Year ready.” Further, while travelling via road in Rajasthan, she has shared a short video clip.

Meanwhile, and are also in Jaipur and they also joined Alia and Ranbir for the bonfire party. Neetu Kapoor has taken to her Instagram stories and shared a cute picture of her along with her son Ranbir and Ranveer Singh. She has also shared an adorable picture with her daughter Riddhima and wrote, “Start of the New Year.”

Take a look at their latest pictures from Jaipur trip here:

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his marriage plan with ladylove Alia Bhatt, he said they would have tied the knot by this year but the plan got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and .

