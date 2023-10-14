Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exude royalty in traditional attires at IOC Session opening ceremony in Mumbai-PICS

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been entertaining the audience with their movies. However, amid their busy schedule, the couple is also sneaking in some personal time to enjoy the things they love. Earlier, the B-town couple was spotted at a stadium in Mumbai for a football match. Now, Alia and Ranbir were seen arriving at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive for the opening ceremony of the IOC session

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be holding its 141st session in Mumbai from 15 to 17 October. The opening ceremony that happened today, October 14, saw several celebrities from the entertainment and sports fraternity. Among them were Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who were seen exuding royalty in traditional wear as they arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). In the video, the Brahmastra actress was seen wearing a royal blue velvet suit that had intricate embroidery. She paired her attire with an organza dupatta of the same color. Keeping her makeup fresh and minimal, she tied her hair in a neat bun and wore heavy earnings and nude-colored heels to finish off her look.

As for the Animal actor, Ranbir complimented his wife Alia in a navy and white indo-western slip-fit kurta pajama set. The actor sported tanned-colored shoes and looked dapper in his well-tailored outfit. The couple stood hand-in-hand as they posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia won the coveted national award this year and is basking in the success of her earlier released movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Currently, the actress is filming for her upcoming movie Jigra which she is also producing.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

As for Ranbir, he started the year with the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Animal which is expected to have a theatrical release on December 1 this year.