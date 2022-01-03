Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flash a smile in this UNSEEN pic from their New Year vacation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had recently made the headlines when they had jetted off for a vacation to celebrate New Year 2022. The couple had reportedly flown to an undisclosed destination to spend some time together. And while Alia had given a glimpse of their New Year celebrations, it is now revealed that the couple had flown to Kenya. Interestingly, now we have found our hands on an unseen pic from Alia and Ranbir’s vacation and it is going viral on social media.

In the pic, Alia and Ranbir were seen posing with a foreign author in this new pic from their vacation. The pic was shared by Tanzania-born Danish author and designer Lisa Christoffersen who is also apparently enjoying wildlife safari in Kenya these days. In the pic, she was seen posing with the lovebirds and also gave them a book.

While the Rockstar actor was dressed in a brown t-shirt, Alia wore a military fatigue printed top in the pic. She captioned the photo, “A chance rendezvous while on safari. Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor.”

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Mumbai this morning and were papped at the airport together. Talking about the work front, the couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Touted to be a fantasy drama, the movie will be hitting the theatres on September 9 this year.