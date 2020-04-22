Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flash their widest smile in THIS UNSEEN vacay photo as they pose with a fan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look lovely together as they pose with a fan in this unseen vacation photo. Take a look

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, reports suggested that lovebirds and have been living in together as a video of the two walking with their dog in Ranbir’s building went viral online. While fans were busy conjecturing the truth behind the matter, but looks like Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, in an interview, confirmed that the two are staying together as she said that Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are not living together amid lockdown, which means that Alia is staying with Ranbir.

Amid the lockdown, we don’t get to see paparazzi photos and videos of Bollywood actors, we got our hands on a throwback vacay photo of Ranbir and Alia from one of their vacations wherein the two are seen posing with a fan. In the photo, while Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a maroon dress with boots, Ranbir, as always, looks dapper in his casual look, and the two are seen patiently posing with a fan. Well, it always brings a smile on our face when we see Alia and Ranbir posing together. That said, amid the lockdown, besides working out, Alia Bhatt has been taking online writing course and reading a lot of books. Also, Alia Bhatt has been baking banana breads, and puddings.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Also, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Also, Alia will be seen in ’s magnum opus Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's throwback vacay photo here as they pose with a fan:

