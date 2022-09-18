Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flaunt their 'infinite' love in new PIC; Fans call them 'beautiful parents'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two were dating for over five years and on April 14, 2022, the couple tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. In June, the duo announced that they are expecting their first child together. Ranbir and Alia have a massive following on social media, and fans go gaga every time they post pictures together.

Just a while ago, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a new picture with her husband Ranbir. Sharing the picture, Alia captioned the post: "home," alongside an infinity sign and heart emoji. The duo was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra alongside Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan. This marked Ranbir and Alia's first on-screen collaboration together. The Barfi actor essays the role of a DJ named Shiva who later discovers a superpower: Fire, while Alia plays Ranbir’s love interest, Isha. The duo's chemistry has been one of the major highlights in the film.