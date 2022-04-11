Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to give a modern twist to their Punjabi wedding? Here’s how

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since the news of their wedding has come out. The couple is reportedly all set to tie the know in the coming few days. Even Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt recently revealed that the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on April 14. Well, a lot of dates have been floating on the internet but no official confirmation has come out yet. But the preps have begun in full swing. The latest buzz regarding the wedding is that Ranbir and Alia might have an intimate vow ceremony before their traditional wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting hitched at the Sanju actor’s Bandra home, Vastu reportedly. It was said that the wedding will take place in a traditional Punjabi style. But the latest reports suggest that the couple is planning to add a twist to this. The buzz is that the lovebirds might exchange vows before the actual pheras begin on their wedding day. Reportedly, both Alia and Ranbir have written down the vows that they will take on the wedding day.

Meanwhile, certain reports in Aaj Tak suggested that the planning for the security arrangement at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been going on for over a month. The Raazi actress’ brother Rahul Bhatt reportedly told the news portal, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. He has Mumbai's best security force - 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent."

We bet the fans cannot wait to see their favourite stars getting married.

