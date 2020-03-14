Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look cute as they pose for a photo post their dinner outing and fans want more

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seldom seen in the same frame, and for all their fans, here is a photo of the two together.

and are definitely one of the most loved couples in B-town and time and again, they are snapped together as they go out and about in the city. While we don't get to see them in the same frame as often as we would like them to, when they are snapped together, they manage to steal their fan's hearts every single time and now, we came across yet another photo of the Brahmastra duo from one of their outings.

A photo of Alia and Ranbir from a dinner date seems to be doing the rounds on social media and while it is from a couple of days back, fans are showering it with love, because why not? Both of them are dressed in casuals and happily pose for the photo with one of the staff members. While Ranbir has donned a grey t-shirt and denim with a cap to go with it while Alia has taken to a rather casual look and is all smiles for the photo.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photo right here:

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra for a long time now, and while the date of the movie has been finalized now, it looks like the shoot has been delayed because of the Coronavirus outbreak and we are now wondering if the movie's release date will suffer again.

Credits :Instagram

