Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look happy together as they step out with mom Neetu Kapoor; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s latest photos together are sure to put a smile on fans’ faces. The beloved parents-to-be of B’Town have had exciting times recently, both on the personal and professional fronts. While their latest movie Brahmastra minted a lot of money at the box office across the world, the lovebirds are also excitedly awaiting to welcome a new phase in their lives as parents. Amid this, their photos from events and public spotting go viral on social media almost every time. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, both Alia and Ranbir were seen with Neetu Kapoor in the city. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in black as they step out together

Some time back, the paparazzi photographed Alia, Ranbir, and Neetu Kapoor as they walked out of a restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The star couple looked quite happy and jolly together while they twinned in black. Ranbir looked dapper in an all-black look as he wore a loose shirt with trousers and matching black shoes. He wrapped it up with a black beanie. On the other hand, mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow was unmissable as she looked adorable in a black dress. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opted for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. She also carried a black handbag with her. Neetu Kapoor looked quite stylish too, as she donned a white co-ord set. They smiled at the paps as the latter clicked them from a distance. Take a look: