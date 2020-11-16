  1. Home
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make one happy frame as they come together for a photo with their staff on Diwali

While on Diwali day we got to see Alia and Ranbir posing with their staff separately, we have now chanced upon a brand new photo of the lovers posing together.
12310 reads Mumbai
Trust Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to send their fan clubs into a tizzy with their photos and the stars would probably lead the pack. The couple celebrated Diwali together along with their staff and photos from the celebration made its way to social media. Thanks to their eagle-eyed fans and fan clubs, we rarely miss out on the inside happenings. 

While on Diwali day we got to see Alia and Ranbir posing with their staff separately, we have now chanced upon a brand new photo of the lovers posing together with Alia's satff member. Ranbir, who wore a blood red kurta, and Alia who donned a black ethnic outfit are all smiles in this new picture perfect photo. 

In the photo, the staff member can be seen standing in between the couple as Alia and Ranbir flank her and strike a happy pose for the camera. Earlier, the lovebirds had posed separately with their staff.  

Check out Ranbir and Alia's new Diwali photo below: 

Looks like Diwali celebrations was a great time to spend some quality time with each other since Ranbir and Alia have been working on Brahmastra together and multiple other projects. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will also feature Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna and a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. While it was set to release in December 2020, it has now been indefinitely pushed. 

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt look stunning in ethnic wear as they celebrate Diwali together in style; See Pics

Credits :Instagram

