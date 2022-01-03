Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for a perfect couple as they arrive back in Mumbai from New Year trip; PICS

It is always a delight to spot lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. The couple had left for their vacation a few days back and had made quite a statement at the airport. After ringing in the new year together amidst wildlife and making all their fans go gaga over their pictures from the trip, Alia and Ranbir are finally back in town. These two were snapped at the airport today and made for a perfect couple as they walked with full swag.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor in his usual casual attire. He is wearing an olive green sweater tee over green cargo pants. He has paired them with off-white sports shoes and one thing that the actor never fails to wear is his cap. RK’s cap has become his signature style that has become an inseparable part of his looks. Alia Bhatt on the other hand looked stylish in a black sleeveless tank top that she paired with black pants and paired with black boots. She held her black jacket in her hands and both of them walked stylishly.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that is all set to release on September 9, 2022. It is for the first time that these two love birds will be collaborating on-screen.

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up her Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Was Alia Bhatt the reason behind Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate being made? Actress' father Mahesh Bhatt reveals