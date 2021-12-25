Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor paint Christmas 2021 with love, mom Neetu Kapoor joins; PICS

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amid their hectic work schedule but Christmas has given them the much-needed break to spend some quality time with their friends and family. It is the most beautiful time of the year and our Bollywood stars have begun to celebrate it in full swing. Speaking of which, on December 25, we spotted lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in an upscale locality of the city as they ringed in their festive mode. Even Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor made an appearance.

The duo took their Christmas spirit a notch higher as they shelled major fashion goals for fans to follow. Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a red tube ensemble. Meanwhile, complementing her look was beau Ranbir, who opted for a black suit paired which was topped over a white t-shirt. The duo were papped inside their luxurious vehicle as the cameras clicked them. Although the lovebirds' plan is not known yet, it is sure that the two are looking forward to having a gala time on Christmas day this year. Take a look at their photos below:

In terms of work, it was just weeks ago when Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that their upcoming film Brahmastra is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. On December 15, the makers also released a quirky teaser of the film, thereby introducing their main character Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor. To add up to everyone’s curiosity, the teaser was unveiled live in a grand event amid fans. In the recent past, the director of the film, Ayan has also been leveling up fan’s excitement by sharing a slew of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of the film.

