Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with fans as they attend US Open; join celebs Charlize Theron, Madelyn Cline

Alia Bhatt, who recently enjoyed the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and marked her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, is currently taking a break before her next project to spend quality time with her family. The actress, accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor, is currently on vacation in the United States. Earlier, images and videos of the couple interacting with fans on the streets and dining in restaurants had surfaced on the internet. More recently, Ranbir and Alia attended a match at the US Open Tennis Championships, where they graciously posed for photos with fans. The event also saw the presence of Hollywood celebrities Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with fans at US Open

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at a US Open match on Saturday. Ranbir donned a stylish look with a dark blue shirt and pants, completed with a retro hat. Meanwhile, Alia looked stunning in a black suit, complemented by golden hoop earrings and rings. Her top bun and minimal makeup added to her elegance. A few fans who attended the match managed to take some selfies and pictures with the star couple and shared them on Instagram. These photos were taken in the stands, and renowned actress Charlize Theron can be spotted standing behind them. Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Madelyn Cline at US Open

A video recorded from a distance was shared by a fan page of the Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. In the video, Madelyn is visible on the big screen while sitting in the stands, smiling at the audience. Ranbir Kapoor, seated beside her, playfully photobombed her by posing on the screen with a victory sign and a smile. Charlize Theron, the Bombshell actress, can be observed sitting in the row below them. Here’s a glimpse:

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming film Animal, an action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Meanwhile, Alia is reportedly set to begin shooting for Vasan Bala's prison break thriller.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's sizzling chemistry in new scenes; fans demand more